Built by Design: Pyramids, Planets, and Precision-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 26 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clarence Larkin Said About the Great Pyramid of its Dimensions and Specifications Curious Mathematical Formulas (Such as the Squaring of a Circle). The Astronomical Aspects of the Great Pyramid Compliment Certain Familiar Passages of Scripture, and All Together Provoked Brother Larkin to a Surprising Suggestion of Who Might Have Been the Builder of Ancient Structure.