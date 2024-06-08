Brazil calls for help: mRNA forced on Kids! - John Kage Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Kage from Brazil calls for international attention to the historically largest catastrophes and crimes going on in Brazil at this moment. While the system media are silently supporting the Brazilian Government the only chance for Brazils population is international awareness and pressure. Begin the rescue by watching and sharing this interview and following John Kage for more updates!