Nebraska is the Serengeti of the Midwest - Photographic Musical Safari
NebraskaJournalHerald
9 followers
53 views • 6 months ago

Nebraska, once a symbol of Midwestern calm, has morphed into a metaphorical "Serengeti" where social interactions resemble the harsh, survival-driven dynamics of the African plains. The state's leadership, over the past forty years, has fostered an environment where deceit and exploitation are not just tactics but the norm. Here, individuals are likened to wild animals, hunting in packs for personal gain, fighting over the metaphorical scraps left by the predatory elite. This culture of predation has led to a society where honesty is viewed as a liability, and backstabbing is a strategy for success. The result is a community where trust is scarce, and every interaction is a potential battleground, mirroring the relentless struggle for survival seen in the Serengeti.

To watch the original narrated video that this Photographic Musical Safari complements, search the title in this description.
Nebraska is the Serengeti of the Midwest, Where People Coexist in the Great Plains like the Wild Animals of the Savanna

#SerengetiNebraska #NebraskaMusic #SerengetiMusic #NebraskaAnimals #WildWorldofNebraska

nebraska
