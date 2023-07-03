A Discerner of the Thoughts and Intents of the Heart-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 2 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Significant Occasions When Jesus (the Word of God Incarnate) Was Silent; Times When He Spoke. God Has a Heart and an Ear: He Hears the Cries of the Widows and Orphans, and He Answers for a Child's Sake. For Contrast, a Quick List of Man-Centered Gospels. Finally, What Jesus Said that Men Are Like with Regard to Receiving the Truth of God's Word.