THE AMAZING HEALING POWERS OF PLANTAIN (PLANTAGO MAJOR)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
1018 views • 05/18/2023

THE AMAZING HEALING POWERS OF PLANTAIN (PLANTAGO MAJOR)

(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

(clip source) Truepathfinder / visit and sub @

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truepathfinder/

In this video we explore the amazing health and nutritional benefits of a common weed called Plantain (Plantago major).


#health #holistichealing #holistichealth #holistichealthsolutions #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #phytotherapy #plantain #plantagomajor #naturalremedy #naturalsupplements #infection #respiratoryproblems #skincare #digestion #antiinflammatory #antibacterial #parasite #nutrition


BECHAMP (Microzymas) NAESSENS (Somatids)

the TERRAIN is EVERYTHING... the GERM is NOTHING !


LAW Of The TERRAIN vs. GERM THEORY of DISEASE

(Robert Scott Bell) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TJyamCzVt486/


About 'VIROLOGY' (Dr. Stefan Lanka & Dr. Tom Cowan)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JryYTsD9Q68/


(Stefan Lanka) The Virus Misconception:

http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf

http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf


http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/die-wurzel-interview-englisch.pdf

http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf

http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-won-measles-virus-process.pdf

https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf

(WOR) World Orders Review (tangentopolis)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
