© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
================(world orders review)
================
THE AMAZING HEALING POWERS OF PLANTAIN (PLANTAGO MAJOR)
================
(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
(clip source) Truepathfinder / visit and sub @
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truepathfinder/
================
In this video we explore the amazing health and nutritional benefits of a common weed called Plantain (Plantago major).
#health #holistichealing #holistichealth #holistichealthsolutions #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #phytotherapy #plantain #plantagomajor #naturalremedy #naturalsupplements #infection #respiratoryproblems #skincare #digestion #antiinflammatory #antibacterial #parasite #nutrition
Please support our work by becoming a Patreon: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
================
BECHAMP (Microzymas) NAESSENS (Somatids)
the TERRAIN is EVERYTHING... the GERM is NOTHING !
LAW Of The TERRAIN vs. GERM THEORY of DISEASE
(Robert Scott Bell) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TJyamCzVt486/
About 'VIROLOGY' (Dr. Stefan Lanka & Dr. Tom Cowan)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JryYTsD9Q68/
(Stefan Lanka) The Virus Misconception:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/die-wurzel-interview-englisch.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-won-measles-virus-process.pdf
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
(WOR) World Orders Review (tangentopolis)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/