BGMCTV E290 Parash 21 Sh’mot 30:11 – 34:35 Ki Tisa





This Parash deals with certain things that are major laws concerning getting your name written in the Book of Life. The sign between Our Father and His real children





Exo 32:31 Moshe went back to Adonai and said, "Please! These people have committed a terrible sin: they have made themselves a god out of gold. Exo 32:32 Now, if you will just forgive their sin! But if you won't, then, I beg you, blot me out of your book which you have written!





BRIT HADASHA: the books and the book





Rev 20:12 And I saw the dead, both great and small, standing in front of the throne. Books were opened; and another book was opened, the Book of Life; and the dead were judged from what was written in the books, according to what they had done.





www.BGMCTV.org