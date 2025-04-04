Trump Masterful Troll - Canadians Over-Reaction - Oilers Logo

Trump making Canada the 51st state — a hoax played on Canadians





After today, the idea of Canada as the 51st state should be seen for what it is, a hoax played on Canadians by politicians and the press





Yes, poor gullible, fearful Canada. You were played.





Not by U.S. President Donald Trump. You were played by power-seeking politicians in this country. You were played by many in the press in this country.





Reality came to call one day after the date set aside for playing jokes on people.





Chicken Little was wrong. The sky isn’t falling. Canada’s end times are not upon us.





Tough times, yes, especially for Canadian steel, aluminum and this country’s auto industry.





‘Maximize The Pain’: Top Canadian Official Vows Brutal Tariff Response Against Americans





“I feel terrible for the Americans, but it’s one person, it’s President Trump, that’s creating this chaos," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.





Trump says first call with newly minted Canadian prime minister was ‘extremely productive’





U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his first call with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was “extremely productive” and Carney said Trump respected Canada’s sovereignty both in private and public but added that the relationship has changed.





Donald Trump says 'a Liberal' would be 'easier to deal with' than Pierre Poilievre





The U.S. president delivered a jab at Poilievre while on Fox News on Tuesday, saying the 'the Conservative that’s running is, stupidly, no friend of mine'





Canada’s snowbirds reconsider calling the US their second home





Sharon Savoy, a 65-year-old retiree from just outside of Toronto, had planned a typical three-month stay at her vacation home in Miami earlier this month. But then she abruptly decided to put the trip on hold, and now she wonders when she’ll ever go back to her second home.





Canadian snowbirds are selling their U.S. homes





Edmonton Oilers release new logo with LGBT pride, BLM colours





The Edmonton Oilers showcased their new pride logo featuring the transgender progress pride and Black Lives Matter colours ahead of the Dallas Star game on Wednesday.





As a replacement of the original gay pride rainbow flag, the “progress pride” flag has been increasingly adopted by LGBT activists as it incorporates several other colours, including a homage to the Black Lives Matter movement.





NHL's Pride nights collide with LGBTQ political climate





