⚡️ SITREP

💥 Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a concentrated long-range, sea- and air-launched high-precision attack on temporary enemy reserve areas and ammunition depots.

◽️ The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

◽️ As a result of the strikes, the movement of reserves as well as the delivery of ammunition to combat areas has been thwarted.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkova and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, up to 35 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been neutralized in this direction.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy suffered losses of up to 75 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Grad MLRS, and two D-30 howitzers.

💥 In Donetsk direction, assault detachments continued their offensive in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne Troops support the action of the assault detachments paralyzing the enemy on the flanks.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Bogdanovka and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian aviation conducted five sorties in this area during the past 24 hours. The artillery have performed 73 fire tasks overnight.

◽️ The enemy has suffered losses of over 465 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, two tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one Grad self-propelled artillery system, and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers in the past 24 hours.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces carried out attack against AFU units in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic) and Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Over 90 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralized during the day.

◽️ Moreover, one ammunition depot of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralized up to 30 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems during the day.

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 124rd Territorial Defense Brigade was neutralized close to Antonovka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 72 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 94 areas during the day.

◽️ An ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down one Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Belozerka (Kherson region).

◽️ Air defense systems have downed three HIMARS and Uragan MRLS projectiles and one Tochka-U tactical missile during the day.

◽️ In addition, 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed close to Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Removka (Zaporozhye region), as well as Novaya Mayachka and Belozerka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



