Justin Trudeau Dirty Dog Cheating Scandal: Au Revoir Sophie Gregoire, Bonjour Melanie Joly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rumors have persisted for years that Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie had been living separate lives and mainstream media failed to report or speculate on it and now all of a sudden the media is shocked that the couple have announced their separation and most likely pending divorce. Sophie obviously does not want any of her husband's political stench to was off on her. She see's that her husband is both a political liability and has turned into a personal liability.