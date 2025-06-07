BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Age of Grace Ends Dark Days Ahead
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
3 months ago

As Christians we know this dispensation “The Age of Grace" is very quickly coming to a close. Immediately followed by “The Seven year Tribulation.”


Luke 21:34 And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness, and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares.

Luk 21:35  For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth. 36  Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.


It’s coming and it can’t be stopped, Your life is about to change and the horrors about to befall the earth are beyond comprehension. 


You know the old saying “Ignorance is bliss” You ignore that pain you’ve been having hoping it will go away, you don’t want to go to the doctor because you’re afraid of what he might tell you.


Perhaps You’re having so much fun sex, drugs, rock-n-roll, that you just don’t want it to end, however it will end, and very soon.


Luke 8:14 And that which fell among thorns are they, which, when they have heard, go forth, and are choked with cares and riches and pleasures of this life, and bring no fruit to perfection.


Listen, Jesus is returning soon, if you’re not ready you will die and spend eternity in a “Lake of fire” that is your future? And You choosing to ignore it doesn't change that truth.

