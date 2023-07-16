New Zion Assembly - 7/16/23 - The Sin of Nadab and Abihu

Today we share the timeless truth and great value of the Old Testament in the life of a Christian. In Romans 15:4, we are reminded that the Old Testament was written for our learning, offering us a great source of hope. “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.”





Additionally, in 1 Corinthians 10:11, we are exhorted that the Old Testament was written for our admonition, so that we may avoid making similar mistakes. “Now all these things happened unto them for examples: and they are written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the world are come.”





New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!





