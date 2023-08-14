Ep 4503: Liz Harris Gives Account of Threats, Intimidation, & Harassment From the Front Lines in the Fight For Election Integrity & Against Corruption | August 14, 2023

Liz Harris is many things – she’s a warrior, a fighter for truth, and relentless to rid her state of Arizona – and the nation – of the currently corrupt voting process. Ms. Harris was elected as a member of the Arizona House of Representatives in 2022, and was sworn into office on January 9, 2023, when she immediately began to work on legislation to correct the wrongs of the election process that so many patriots care about.

From the minute Rep. Harris began, she was met with resistance from not only “the usual suspects,” but from supposed allies who claim to want the same changes to be made to assure election integrity.

What happened next was the stuff of nightmares. She was harassed, intimidated, and even threatened. Some of her alleged allies inexplicably became her biggest yet covert opponents. She was ousted from her elected position because of an ethics complaint related to her work – a complaint that was nothing more than a means to an end – an end to repairing a badly broken system.

Please listen and share this critically important episode with everyone you know. Follow Liz on Twitter: @LizHarrisMBA - let her know that you appreciate her efforts!

