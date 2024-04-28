BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mads Gilbert Discovery of mass grave at Gaza hospital point to Israeli war crimes (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
30 views • 12 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World Now at:-

https://youtu.be/xgKerc9v0rk?si=gqtzlokpt2udpt_t

22 Apr 2024 #Israel #Nasserhospital

In Khan Younis, the Palestinian Civil Defence recovered nearly 300 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex AND it says there are more under the rubble, with search efforts continuing. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician and a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Tromso has more.

#massgrave #Israel #Nasserhospital


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazastarvationfamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadahungerempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedommads gilbert
