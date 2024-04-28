Mads Gilbert Discovery of mass grave at Gaza hospital point to Israeli war crimes (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
22 Apr 2024
In Khan Younis, the Palestinian Civil Defence recovered nearly 300 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex AND it says there are more under the rubble, with search efforts continuing. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician and a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Tromso has more.
