WHY COSTA RICA HAS GREEN TARPS EVERYWHERE

Here is how you prevent the land from sliding in Costa Rica. This is one of my client's homes being built and the first thing that they do is they put in green porous with holes for planting long grass. The long grass will take root and hold the soil together. Eventually you'll never even see the green tarp!