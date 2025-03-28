© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon who made billions inventing cancer drugs. He says that Covid, and the vaccines that didn’t stop it, are likely causing a global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers.
Chapters
(0:00) Why Are Cancer Rates Rising in Young People?
(6:16) What Is Causing This Cancer Epidemic?
(14:52) Is There a Connection Between Covid and Cancer?
(25:33) Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Never Got Covid
(39:36) How Big Pharma Tried to Undermine Dr. Soon-Shiong
(47:35) Dr. Soon-Shiong’s Analysis of RFK Jr.
(1:02:47) The Healthcare Industry’s Conflict of Interest
(1:05:51) How to Strengthen Your Immune System
(1:10:32) What Your Doctor Won’t Tell You About How to Fight Cancer
(1:20:58) Why Hasn’t Anyone Faced Consequences for These Crimes?
(1:33:59) Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Bought the LA Times