BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
206 views • 5 months ago

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It


Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon who made billions inventing cancer drugs. He says that Covid, and the vaccines that didn’t stop it, are likely causing a global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers.

Chapters
(0:00) Why Are Cancer Rates Rising in Young People?
(6:16) What Is Causing This Cancer Epidemic?
(14:52) Is There a Connection Between Covid and Cancer?
(25:33) Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Never Got Covid
(39:36) How Big Pharma Tried to Undermine Dr. Soon-Shiong
(47:35) Dr. Soon-Shiong’s Analysis of RFK Jr.
(1:02:47) The Healthcare Industry’s Conflict of Interest
(1:05:51) How to Strengthen Your Immune System
(1:10:32) What Your Doctor Won’t Tell You About How to Fight Cancer
(1:20:58) Why Hasn’t Anyone Faced Consequences for These Crimes?
(1:33:59) Why Dr. Soon-Shiong Bought the LA Times

Keywords
patrick soon-shiongand how to stop itand drttucker carlsonyoure being lied to about cancerhow its caused
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy