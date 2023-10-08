Pope Francis Calls For US Climate Change Laws. Sunday Shutdown Legislation Nearing. Amos 7 For SDAs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pope Francis: ‘Irresponsible’ Western Lifestyles Push the World to ‘the Breaking Point’ on Climate. Taking aim at the United States and an “irresponsible lifestyle” with some of the world’s highest carbon emissions per capita, Pope Francis on Wednesday doubled down on his earlier call for urgent action to tackle climate change, while also criticizing a failing global response to the crisis.
Pope Francis urges world leaders to act on climate change as planet nears ‘point of no return’
Pope Francis calls for obligatory global ‘climate change’ policies in new document ‘Laudate Deum’
Pope signals openness to blessings for gay couples, study of women's ordination
