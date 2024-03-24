© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Greece, a train with American tanks was turned around at the port of Alexandroupolis
▪️The train loaded with American tanks was heading to Bulgaria.
▪️People shouted slogans: “Alexandroupolis is a port of the people, not a stronghold of imperialists,” and on the carriages they wrote in red paint: “Murderers, go home.”