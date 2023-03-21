Quo Vadis





March 20, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for March 17, 2023.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THE CHILDREN OF GOD WALK WITH THE IMPENETRABLE SHIELD OF FAITH, SURE THAT it is MADE UP OF LOVE AND DIVINE MERCY.





A large number of human creatures continue to believe in Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and this is the great failure of this generation.





On the edge of the Warning, human creatures celebrate with the Devil.





What can await them, but to repent and convert to save their soul?





THE WARNING IS NOT FAR AWAY.





Moving BETWEEN DATES AND IT'S NOT FAR AWAY.





In the Devil's plans is to destabilize the faithful of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ so that they move away from Christ himself.





So many children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ who monopolize preferential places in the acts alluding to the Devil, not knowing that they will become their slaves and treated severely as slaves of the Antichrist.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THEY LIVE AGONIZING MOMENTS AND THEN OF AGONY: WHAT HAPPENS?





Although before the bear will rise from its burrow and lead to humanity suffering, great noise will cause in Europe and America.





The bear, who seemed prudent, will take out his arsenal and surprise.





Calm seems to remain in humanity and they don't look at what happens to their brothers from other latitudes.





My Angels are moving around the Earth extinguishing angry minds with a desire to repeat the story of Nero with weapons of great power.





This generation will see a comet pass very close to Earth, so much so that it will lead it to move.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for France, burn for your own people and for those who from other nations have come to cause clashes.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the economy is faltering and humanity suffers from very high prices.

America suffers heavily.









Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray before the new disease of high fevers, which affects the respiratory tract severely and the skin of the human creature will take on a dark color and will drip.





I call on you to use the Saint Michael Archangel Oil on the skin, the medicinal fumaria plant and the Good Samaritan Oil.





Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray to repair, to cry out mercy and to be humble and true children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





I CALL ON YOU NOT TO WAIT UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE TO CONVERT.





Repentance is necessary.





They must elevate the spiritual state so that the state of the soul is more akin to the Creator.





As children of the Father they are defended with the same Divine Love.





My Legions will not move away from you, we will always be defending you.





I CALL THEM TO PLACE ON THE CHILDREN'S ANKLE WITH A LIGHT BLUE Ribbon WITH An Ichthus (the fish), A SIGN OF CHRISTIANS.





Look for a medal and place it with the ribbon.





The age for children to wear this medal is from one year onwards up to 10 years old; although faith is infinite and if some older people want to use the ribbon they too can use it.





THIS WILL KEEP THEM PROTECTED FROM EVIL SPIRITS.





They are blessed, go ahead without fear. Faith is indispensable.





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZK9Y8KHBy6A