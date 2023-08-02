Democracy on Trial: Unmasking Power and Corruption with Courtenay Turner | Counter Narrative Ep. 81

Picture this – what if you had the power to audit your own vote? Join guest host Courtenay Turner as we illuminate the shadows of the US election system in a captivating conversation with Jason Ickes and Robert Anthony. These tenacious visionaries are on a mission to restore faith in our democracy, shining a light on the unsettling revelations of the Spakeen Report, which raises serious questions about the 2020 election results. They argue that the discrepancies highlighted by the report could potentially alter the outcomes if the swing states are aggregated.







Our conversation doesn’t stop at national politics; we zoom in on Michigan’s proposed digital ID law and explore potential implications on government surveillance. As Jason gears up for his run for Congress, we discuss his project ‘Vote Your Vision’, designed to stimulate voter participation. We challenge the balance between security and the possible misuse of technology by those in power.





We also delve into President Joe Biden’s vacation habits, exploring the deeper issues of power, corruption, and the urgent necessity for citizens to hold their elected officials accountable. Don’t miss this stirring conversation that just might inspire you to get involved and make a difference.





