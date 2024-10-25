Torah: Natural Law of God Pt. 4a

This is the fourth installment of "Torah Natural Law of God." This is part A of perhaps four episodes, hopefully. This deals with the subject of "Project Looking Glass," a subject that deals with a top secret technology that is alleged to be able to see the future. This technology was brought to attention by the 4Chan website, where anonymous users were able to chat online with anonymity. This is where the anonymous user Q began to post. Two of these posts mention this looking glass, as well as many other posts that seem to speak of seeing the future. So is this true? Tune into the next few episodes to find out and make your own decision.







