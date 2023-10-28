Viktor Orbán: We will not risk the safety of Hungary and the Hungarian people!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viktor Orbán: Brussels chose to support #migration, and now that the toothpaste is out of the tube, they want us to shoulder the burden. This is is impossible! We will not risk the safety of #Hungary and the Hungarian people!
#IllegalMigration #EUCO #Brussels
@PM_ViktorOrban
https://x.com/PM_ViktorOrban/status/1718162075787178188?s=20