P.2 I bought my 3rd Canon Ixus 285 today (I GOT AN ANONYMOUS PAPER RECEIPT) MVI_9088(2ndseg.)-9merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
222 views • 03/23/2024

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/32860f93-4f54-4a0d-a499-70c0aa665b5f

My current Canon Ixus 285 camera is showing signs of giving up the ghost, or being less suitable due to dust behind its lens, and so, lest it give up on me and leaves me camera-less, I have pre-emptively bought a new one. I had hoped to get a better model, however, the price of the next most compact Canon models that interest me are over $600, and bulkier. I am disappointed that I have paid over half extra again compared to my last purchase a year and a half ago. Technology normally drops in price. On the bright side, I find the quality and compactness of the Ixus 285 will keep me satisfied for some time yet.


videosciencetechnologycamerainflationcomputerlaptopseagate14tb hubcanon ixus 285electronic receipt avoidance
