Israel's Reconquista and the Evangelical Zionists' Proxy Crusade for a Greater Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
False doctrine abounds in Mystery Babylon's churches, as they incur guilt supporting war crimes by Political Israel. Why was the early Church not characterized by Zionism? Why is much of the modern American Church characterized by Zionism? Scofield, Darby, and decades of false eschatological teaching have left their mark.
David Sorenson's important documentary about Israel: https://stopworldcontrol.com/
Origins of the modern concentration camp: https://www.sahistory.org.za/article/women-and-children-white-concentration-camps-during-anglo-boer-war-1900-1902
https://allthatsinteresting.com/boer-war
The Second Crusade and some wacky theology: https://themedievalworld.blogspot.com/2010/05/goose-who-led-crusade-well-sort-of.html