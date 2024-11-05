The moment an Israeli military vehicle hit a Palestinian car & assassinate three guys in it

The moment an Israeli military vehicle hit a Palestinian car and assassinate three guys in it.

This happened in Tubas, North of the West Bank. As Israel is conducting a military operation in Northern West Bank. Several Palestinians were killed during various ground raids and Airstrikes on Tubas and Jenin.



More insights on dismissing Gallant and appointing Israel Katz in this sensitive time.

➡️Katz, known for his aggressive stance, once threatened Erdogan with a fate similar to Saddam Hussein's, ordered Lebanon to be bombed "back to the stone age," and has long pushed for the destruction of Iran.

➡️Now, with Katz holding a government position and Gallant’s recent dismissal, Netanyahu controls at least 32 seats from Likud and a dozen more from far-right allies, all of whom advocate for an “Extreme Victory” approach. This alignment is likely to drive continued escalation, opening new fronts and intensifying the conflict.

➡️With Gallant’s dismissal—the last voice of reason in the Israeli government, who had been working toward a ceasefire and a potential hostage exchange—any hope of de-escalation now seems to have faded. Leaders like Katz and Netanyahu, committed to a hardline approach, are likely to drive the conflict toward new and intensified fronts, suggesting that the bloodshed may only be beginning.



USA PLANS NUCLEAR TEST

According to British sources (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14044755/US-test-hypersonic-nuclear-missile-TONIGHT-just-hours-election-polls-close-amid-growing-WWIII-fears.html), the US plans to test a hypersonic Minuteman-3 ICBM minutes after the polls close, sending a strong and unambiguous message to it's enemies.

Regime officials claim that the test is designed to showcase "readiness of nuclear US forces" and "provide 'confidence in the nation's nuclear deterrence"

Of course, in yet another example of the variability of the rules that underpin this "rules-based international order" when the DPRK tests it's own weapons, Washington says it "needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.”

Why is it ok when one side does it, but not the other? Keep in mind, only one country has ever used a nuclear weapon in war, and it's not the DPRK.