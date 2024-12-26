⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (25 December 2024)

This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a mass strike by long-range precision weaponry and attack drones at critical power infrastructure facilities ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the targets have been engaged.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated armed formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were more than 40 troops, two pickup trucks, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade close to Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Kucherovka, Grigorovka, Borovaya (Kharkov region), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by AFU units was repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 400 troops, five motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one Zakhist-AF electronic warfare station.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line and hit fromations of two mechanised brigades and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Seversk, Druzhkovka, Chasov Yar, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 245 troops, two motor vehicles, six 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two ammunition depots.

▫️As a result of decisive offensive actions, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units liberated Novy Trud (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, two marine brigades, and one national guard brigade close to Novotroitskoye, Udachnoye, Nadezhdinka, Grishino, Andreyevka, Dzerzhinsk, Petrovskoye, Shevchenko, Krasnoarmeysk, and Novoolenovka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, 10 counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

The AFU losses were more than 550 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defences and defeated formations of three mechanised brigades of the AFU, one national guard brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Velikaya Novoselka, Vremevka, Razliv, Neskuchnoye, Zelyonoye Pole (DPR), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye reg). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 170 troops, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and defeated manpower and hardware of one mountain assault brigade, one infantry brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Novoandreyevka, Zherebyanki (Zaporozhye region), Pridneprovskoye, and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses were more than 90 troops, nine motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, three 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system as well as one electronic warfare station.



Two ammunition depots and one materiel depot were destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck one deployment area of foreign mercenaries and units of the Security Service of Ukraine, infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged clusters of the enemy's manpower and hardware in 140 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 119 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,539 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,969 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,504 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,991 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,490 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.