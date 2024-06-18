BATTLE FOR THE GETTY - Underground Bunker - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley, [17 Jun 2024 at 05:23:21]:
...teven D Kelley
Of TruthCatRadio.com and founder / leader of the
OccupyTheGetty • movement;
Made, tested, installed the first accurate battle grade personal
weapon laser sights.
C.I.A. NSA FBI and Police Depts
SDK Industries set a standard that even today's weapon lasers are measured by.
(Making men today, like the man in the photo, Job's safer and more effective).
The Dot laser sight system has been proven to be a strong NON SHOOT tool.
As people understand they are in threat of being shot. Many have given up without further violence. Some say it's the strangest place for a non violent tool, so effective, to show up.
Some say, the best place.
OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley, [17 Jun 2024 at 06:06:17]:
