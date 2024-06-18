BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BATTLE FOR THE GETTY - Underground Bunker - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
55 views • 11 months ago

OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley, [17 Jun 2024 at 05:23:21]:

...teven D Kelley

Of TruthCatRadio.com and founder / leader of the

OccupyTheGetty • movement;

Made, tested, installed the first accurate battle grade personal

weapon laser sights. 

C.I.A. NSA FBI and Police Depts 

SDK Industries set a standard that even today's weapon lasers are measured by.

(Making men today, like the man in the photo, Job's safer and more effective).


The Dot laser sight system has been proven to be a strong NON SHOOT tool.

As people understand they are in threat of being shot. Many have given up without further violence. Some say it's the strangest place for a non violent tool, so effective, to show up.

Some say, the best place.


OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley, [17 Jun 2024 at 06:06:17]:

OccupyTheGetty

...

