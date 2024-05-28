⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (28 May 2024) ▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Units of AFU 42nd mechanised, 57th mechanised infantry, 3rd tank, and 125th territorial defence brigade were hit near Petropavlovka and Liptsy (Kharkov region). Five counter-attacks of enemy assault groups were repelled close to Volchansk and Staritsa (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 285 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 155-mm French-made Caesar howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, four 122-mm Grad BM-21 MLRS and one Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS were eliminated. ▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of AFU 57th mechanised, 95th air assault brigades near Kupyansk (Kharkov region) and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 115th mechanised, 31st national guard brigades were repelled near Belogorovka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 160 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 155-mm Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, as well as two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. ▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 54th mechanised, 46th airmobile brigades near Ivano-Daryevka, Krasnogorovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to more than 700 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun. ▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation, defeated units of AFU 47th mechanised, 109th territorial defence brigades close to Yevgenovka, Sokol and Karlovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Six attacks launched by units of AFU 23rd, 24th, 47th mechanised, 144th infantry, 25th airborne brigades were repelled close to Shumy, Ocheretino, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovskoye, Solovyovo, and Umanskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses were up to 405 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, to include one Bradley, and six motor vehicles. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer were eliminated. ▫️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry and 128th territorial defence brigades near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 165 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, and one UK-made FH-70 towed howitzer. ▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade close to Tyaginka (Kherson region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. ▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 118 areas during the day. ▫️Russian air defence means have shot down one Mig-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, 39 unmanned aerial vehicles, one U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missile, seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, and one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile. 📊 In total, 604 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,739 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 air defence missile systems, 16,182 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,322 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,914 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,060 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

