IDF launches extensive strikes against Hamas in Gaza - last night

IDF launches extensive strikes against Hamas in Gaza.

"In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the Israeli army announced.

Israel previously imposed an energy blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Adding:

NETANYAHU ENDED GAZA CEASEFIRE ON SAME DAY HE WAS SET TO TESTIFY IN COURT

Just hours before the petition was filed, the IDF launched a massive military operation in Gaza, the document says. The Israeli PM is facing trial on several charges, including corruption.

Adding:

SENIOR HAMAS OFFICIALS killed in new Israeli strikes on Gaza – reports

At least five high-ranking Hamas officials were killed in recent Israeli airstrikes, including Mohammad Al-Jmasi, a member of the political office, and several members of his family, including his grandchildren.

They were inside his home in Gaza City when it was hit by an airstrike, according to Hamas sources and relatives cited by Reuters.

Mahmoud Abu Watfa, the Director General of the Hamas Interior Ministry, who oversaw the Hamas police force, and Issam Aldialis, the commander of internal security, were also among those killed, Ynet wrote.

The newspaper published a photo of the killed Hamas officials, and reported the elimination of two more individuals without mentioning their names.

Adding: US deports professor for attending Nasrallah's funeral

The Department of Homeland Security announced that it had denied a visa to Brown University professor and physician Rasha Alawieh for "openly admitting" her support for Hezbollah and its former leader.

Adding: Netanyahu returning to war means DEATH SENTENCE for Israeli hostages in Gaza - Hamas

The statement came as Israeli tanks reportedly opened fire on the eastern areas of the city of Abasan, which is located in the east of the Khan Yunis province.

The death toll from Israel’s strikes on Gaza has climbed to more than 200, the Government Media Office in Gaza reported.