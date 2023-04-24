⚡️ Today around 330 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime Attempted to Attack the Black Sea Fleet's Base in the city of Sevastopol with Three unmanned Speedboats.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ Today around 3:30 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet's base in the city of Sevastopol with three unmanned speedboats.
◽️ Anti-submarine warfare forces destroyed all of the enemy's unmanned speedboats on the approach to Sevastopol Bay. There are no losses.