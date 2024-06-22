Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 21, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2308 - Five minute delay on show start due to internet outage. Car Dealership hacked inventory and price increases. -Disney and its indoctrination. -Why do they want us to mass test our livestock for bird flu? -How do the globalists control the narrative? -Keep your immune system strong. -Why are crimes not being recorded? -How is America being destroyed from the inside out? -Stand your ground -CoQ10 and its benefits. Plus much more!