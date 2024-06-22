BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 21, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
10 months ago

Episode 2308 - Five minute delay on show start due to internet outage. Car Dealership hacked inventory and price increases. -Disney and its indoctrination. -Why do they want us to mass test our livestock for bird flu? -How do the globalists control the narrative? -Keep your immune system strong. -Why are crimes not being recorded? -How is America being destroyed from the inside out? -Stand your ground -CoQ10 and its benefits. Plus much more!

healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
