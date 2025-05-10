The American Mercury Chronicles Week Two of the 1913 Leo Frank Trial

This video from The American Mercury’s series covers the second week (August 4–10, 1913) of the Leo Frank trial, where Frank, a Jewish superintendent, was charged with murdering 13-year-old Mary Phagan at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta. Sourced from the Leo Frank Trial Brief of Evidence, it examines key testimonies, like Monteen Stover’s, who found Frank’s office empty at the time of the crime, and Dr. Henry F. Harris’s autopsy, revealing Phagan’s strangulation and assault. The prosecution, led by Hugh Dorsey, presented forensic evidence—blood and hair in the factory—implicating Frank, while preparing for Jim Conley’s testimony. The defense, led by Luther Rosser and Reuben Arnold, alleged antisemitism tainted the trial. The video highlights the racial context of the Jim Crow South, where Conley, a Black janitor, would testify against Frank, a white man, an anomaly for the era. The trial concluded with Frank’s conviction on August 25, 1913, followed by his 1915 lynching after a commutation, leading to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) founding. As of May 21, 2025, the case remains contentious, with the Georgia Innocence Project advocating for exoneration, opposed by Phagan’s family. X posts show division, with some citing Alonzo Mann’s 1982 affidavit implicating Conley, while others support the trial’s verdict. The video frames the second week as a critical phase in the trial.