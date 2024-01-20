Create New Account
Israeli airstrike on Damascus kills at least 4 Iranian advisers – media
RT


Jan 20, 2024


An Israeli strike on the Syrian capital has destroyed a building used by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killing at least four Iranians, according to Syrian and Iranian state media reports.


Tehran has also confirmed that the Corps' spy chief for Syria was among four officers killed in the strike. Further bodies recovered from under the rubble have lifted the death toll to ten, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4865tf-israeli-airstrike-on-damascus-kills-at-least-4-iranian-advisers-media.html

