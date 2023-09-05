EXCLUSIVE☄️☄️☄️

A serviceman of the 54th ombr of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, M.S. Tishchenko, switched to the side of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Being the driver of the anti-aircraft missile division of the 54th brigade, Tishchenko surrendered in a company car fully loaded with Igla MANPADS, which he was supposed to take to Ukrainian positions.

The transition to the side of Russia was carried out voluntarily by contacting the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation via Telegram, at the address indicated on the leaflet, which are permanently dropped on Ukrainian positions with the help of artillery and UAVs.

The defector explained his decision by unwillingness to serve in the Nazi Ukrainian army and unwillingness to live in Nazi Ukraine, where the Russian-speaking population is oppressed.

According to him, there are a lot of people like him who want to go over to the side of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Armed Forces and waiting for Russia's victory in its own, and he just checked the possibility of going over to the side of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and recommends it to the remaining colleagues on the Ukrainian side

(1st video - THIS ONE) Tishchenko's transition to the side of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

2nd video - interrogation of Tishchenko) (may upload next)