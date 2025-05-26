Full video of Merz saying that there are no longer any restrictions on Ukraine using Western weapons to strike inside Russia. He also claims Russia targets hospitals and kindergartens — but insists Ukraine absolutely does not.

Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine are now expected as well.

The US, Germany, UK, and France have lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine — German Chancellor Merz

Adding from Sputnik: Merz’ missile intimidation tactics won’t work because America calls the shots

💬 “In short, you shouldn’t take the Germans too seriously,” veteran German legal scholar and ex-AfD MEP Gunnar Beck told Sputnik, commenting on Chancellor Merz’ announcement that Germany, the UK, France and the US are no longer restricting how far Ukraine can strike using its NATO-sourced missiles.

💬 “Germany today only needs to be taken seriously if it acts as a US satellite…We are not an independent nation. We are governed partly by the EU and partly by the US. Did the EU and the US agree?” That’s the real question, according to Beck.

Merz’ threats are meant as an intimidation tactic, the observer says, but Berlin doesn’t “seriously consider that it may be a crucial step in terms of escalating the conflict so that ultimately Germany herself could be involved either in terms of ground troops in Ukraine or even being affected by the war.”

No one to challenge ‘Governor Merz’ at home

💬 “Merz as much as previous German chancellors, doesn’t really regard himself as a representative of Germany’s interests. He doesn’t really want to pursue ends which serve Germany’s. He regards himself as something like a governor of Germany for the interests of the globalist elite,” Beck stressed.

He doesn’t have opposition against the CDU-CSU-SPD-Green “uniparty,” which controls two thirds of parliament and is opposed only by AfD and Linke, nor among the financial and media elite (the latter “owned and effectively managed by the government,” apart from Springer Group, “essentially controlled by transatlantic interests”).

Adding:

EUROPE WANTS WAR TO DRAG ON FOR YEARS

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s comments about lifting restrictions on long-range weapons “mean more war, more killing, more bloodshed,” Afghan political expert Ahmad Saeedi told Sputnik.

💬 “This is how you declare war — not peace or compromise.”



