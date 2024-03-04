The Real Normal Is God's Normal

3/3/2024

Genesis chapters 1 and 2 and Revelation 21 and 22 the Real Normal

Intro: What is normal? In our world today that is hard to say . Everything we thought or think is normal is different. They call it the new normal. Fear is normal. Hate is normal. Chaos is normal. Pleasure is fleeting. War is normal. Murder is normal. Disease is normal. Tragedy is normal. And of course order, happiness and joy are limited and peace is very limited. But that’s normal for this sin cursed world. But what is considered normal for God and His creation?

The Bookends of the Bible

Now I don’t have time to go through every verse of these four chapters. But I want to demonstrate from just a few verses that will describe what God’s normal is for His creation.