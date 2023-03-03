Which Taketh Away the Sin of the World-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 1 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contrast Theology of the Old Testament with Theology of the New Testament, and Parsing the Difference Between Blaspheming Christ Jesus [Forgivable] and Blaspheming the Holy Ghost [Not Forgivable]. A Sampling of Others Beliefs, Such as: "Babies Go to Hell"; "Five Pretty Good Reasons to Be an Atheist," "How I Lost My Faith" and "What to Do When You Lose Your Faith." Finally, the Q&A--From What Did God Save You When He Saved Your Soul?