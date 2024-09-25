© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Family Basem&Dena Get Solar Panel & Setup Battery Phone Charging Station
Basem&DenaTik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DT-St53zUD8
واخيرا حلمنا صار حقيقه كهرباء في مكان نزوحنا..بعد 11 شهر من الحررب صار عنا كهرباء
Finally, our dream became a reality: electricity in the place of our displacement. After 11 months of war, we have electricity.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40gVGhdwRK8&t
واخيراً..صار عندي دولاب للملابس😭عملنا دولاب باقل التكاليف
Finally, I have a wardrobe for clothes. We made a wardrobe at the lowest costs