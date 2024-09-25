BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza Family Basem&Dena Get Solar Panel & Setup Battery Phone Charging Station
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
1
36 views • 7 months ago

Gaza Family Basem&Dena Get Solar Panel & Setup Battery Phone Charging Station

Basem&DenaTik

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DT-St53zUD8


واخيرا حلمنا صار حقيقه كهرباء في مكان نزوحنا..بعد 11 شهر من الحررب صار عنا كهرباء

Finally, our dream became a reality: electricity in the place of our displacement. After 11 months of war, we have electricity.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40gVGhdwRK8&t


واخيراً..صار عندي دولاب للملابس😭عملنا دولاب باقل التكاليف


Finally, I have a wardrobe for clothes. We made a wardrobe at the lowest costs


israelpalestinegenocidegazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
