Pekiti-Tirsia Live Weaponry Sparring & Dumpag Empty Hands

Tuhon Allen J. Sachetti of the Pekiti-Tirsia Tactical Combat Trade demonstrates live weaponry sparring along with Dumpag (Dumog - Pangamut) Tactical Empty Hands. Tuhon Sachetti teaches Pekiti-Tirsia at his Academy in Newark Delaware and is available for Seminars, Camps and Private Lessons at your location. Call 302-743-3115 for more information. www.bladeflow.com