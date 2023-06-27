Rising Number of "High-Value" Target Chinese, Russian Nationals At US Southern Border Raise Alarm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Breaking #News #Border- House Republicans stated that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have intercepted an increasing number of foreign nationals from countries not in South or Central America, including Russia, and several high-value targets from China. #Breaking #News #Border #Invasion
Rising Number Of Russian, Chinese Nationals At US Southern Border Raises Security Concerns
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rising-number-russian-chinese-nationals-us-southern-border-raises-security-concerns
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos