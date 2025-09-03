US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Mexico - just now! - drug issues

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Mexico.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lands in Mexico which warned against violations of its sovereignty, as the United States said it carried out a deadly strike on a drug-smuggling boat from Venezuela. Rubio is paying the highest-ranking visit to the US neighbor since President Donald Trump returned to office in January with an agenda of cracking down on migration and drug cartels.

Adding: Rubio on the Drug 'War Path'. Earlier today Rubio posted:

SEC. RUBIO: “Today, the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.”

Video from: AFP News Agency report. - Posted 10 minutes ago, as typing. Follow-up over an hour ago he landed, still hasn't shown to view video. Update, make that well over 2 hours ago.