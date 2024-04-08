Today's Patient: Dwarf Hamster l Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Apr 6, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Long time no see! Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals has come back with a new season! Today's patient is an adorable dwarf hamster. This hamster has a problem with the eye. Find out how the hamster is getting better!
#Kritterklub #animalhospital #hamsters
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fqPCz6TPck