The TX National Guard has seized control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass

🚨BREAKING: TX National Guard has deployed armed soldiers and vehicles to block Federal Government from accessing the river in Eagle Pass.

TX informed them that Border Patrol agents won’t be allowed to enter Shelby Park in any operational capacity.

The state of Texas has seized control of a nearly 50-acre park on the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass to prevent migrants from illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico.

The state action follows after the DOJ sued TX over border floating barrier and razor wire.

The Border Patrol Union lauded Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's actions, saying he "is not harming Border Patrol operations, he is enhancing them."





