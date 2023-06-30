© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kwoqba071
0627 Diamond and Silk
Bruno Wu - The CCP spy with U.S. citizenship; Neil Shen - The CCP spy with U.S. citizenship; Jho Low - The CCP spy with Malaysian citizenship.
吴征-美国公民身份的中共间谍；沈南鹏-美国公民身份的中共间谍；刘特佐-马来西亚公民身份的中共间谍。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese