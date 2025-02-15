🚨Trump's tariffs against BRICS will BACKFIRE: Pepe Escobar, BRICS vs US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's tariffs against BRICS will BACKFIRE
If Trump follows through on his threats, this will only supercharge BRICS' efforts to develop SWIFT and US dollar alternatives.
The BRICS already have several cross-border payment projects underway such as the interconnection of payment systems between Russia, Iran and China, the BRICS pay card and the BRICS bridge.
