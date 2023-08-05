How to Be Unafraid for the Crisis Ahead | Amazing Discoveries | Part 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The whole world is headed for a crisis and people are afraid of what’s coming. But Jesus promised to be with us through the crisis. He said, Do not be afraid. Pastor Pavel Goia shows that the real crisis is a spiritual one. Why are we not as concerned as we should be about being connected to Christ now? The question we should be asking is, How should I prepare spiritually right now for what’s coming? In this episode, Pastor Goia shares inspiring stories and a message of warning and hope.
