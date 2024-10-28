Hundreds of FEMA death squads have been set up all across the USA. They say they are in preparation for natural disasters but when there is a disaster in the area, many locals say the FEMA response is minimal and in some cases, they turn away local relief agencies or seize their supplies, leaving many victims without any help.No major US politicians are talking about controlling the weather or putting out wildfires by steering vapor rivers with the Nexrad network and cloud seeding. The only thing that makes sense is they are either totally ignorant or they are part of the deception and will profit from the destruction, land seizures, rebuilding, and survivors relocating.



Catastrophic events will usher in a new monetary system so anyone who doesn't play by their rules will be instantly impoverished.

AI will play a key role.



To overcome our suppressors we need to understand how they control virtually everything and why they don't want decentralized currencies and reasoning AI that dissipates knowledge, and can stop fake news, disinformation, misinformation, fraud, identity theft, corporate and government corruption, and more.



In this "fictional" novel, an elitist depopulation agenda is killing millions through forced injections, mandatory pharma care, and poisoning our food, water, and air.



Heavy metal nanoparticles are being sprayed into the atmosphere and energized to create earthquakes, heat domes, steer vapor rivers, and more.



The elites have secretly convinced the US military and leaders that this must be done to prevent a greater die-off caused by 20 billion people running out of fossil fuels. And that depopulation to save the planet is the only solution.

Super AI is tasked to save the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to save humanity without appearing to harm humans or being seen as evil through the eyes of the controlled media.



A transhuman messiah evolves and promises to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. There is just one problem. People keep dying and time is running out to stop the carnage.

