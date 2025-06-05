日本語 - ニューロモジュレーション - 窃盗企業支配層の戦略 2025年6月3日、ウルグアイ議会本会議。

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
主権的アイデンティティ党のグスタボ・アルベルト・サジェ・ロリエ議員は、5月30日の神経科学者ラファエル・ユステ（ブレインプロジェクトのディレクター）の訪問後、ニューロモジュレーションが現実であることを確認した本会議で発表を行った。
グスタボ・サジェはすべての政治家に警告する：ニューロモジュレーションは、米国軍が人間を制御するために開発した兵器である。
📺 Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v6ub595-413705561.html?mref=36f65j&mc=ebrql
💯 M-Power Translationsチームによる日本語翻訳ビデオ。
🌐 電報チャンネル：
https://t.me/mpowertranslations
☕️ 私たちの翻訳にご協力ください: