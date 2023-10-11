And We Know 11.10.2023 GOV workers exposed, Epstein flight logs, Small town victory, Vivek Trojan horse Pray!

LT of And We Know





Nov 10, 2023





What an amazing few days. We have continued beatdowns of the evil mainstream media, governments in small towns, the Biden crime family and so much more. Some of this today might not be suitable for children as we discuss pizza gate and the trafficking crimes unfolding. This is going to be good. Hang on.





Get your everyday/everything AWK Backpack today: https://shop.andweknow.com/product/everyday-backpack-or-travel-bag/

—————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our News Site: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2

https://rumble.com/v3e9tul-everything-wrong-with-the-capitol-riots-in-889-angles-act-2.html

Who controlled that? Was it really the bad guys? Where did he go? https://t.me/BrainStom_Joe/139





Pizzagate https://t.me/BrainStom_Joe/140





"This is the calm before the Storm" https://t.me/BrainStom_Joe/141





➡️BREAKING: Senator Marsha Blackburn announces subpoenas for Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs.⬅️ https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/128171





Hunting FBI https://x.com/WylieGuide/status/1722781279957995843?s=20





Vivek takes down liberal media https://x.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1722648192884596892?s=20





Michigan Town Voted Out its Entire Government Over their Plans to Build a Chinese Electric Car Battery Plant https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1722759173857767839?s=20





⚠️BREAKING: Arrests were just made in a high-profile sex trafficking ring that involved government contractors, professors, military officers, executives at pharmaceutical companies and more https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/56002





Donald Trump Rally at Hialeah Florida - November 9, 2023 Donald Trump Rally at Hialeah Florida - November 9, 2023 https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/55966





Vivek Slams RNC for Picking NBC for Debate, Calls for McDaniel’s Resignation: ‘Party of Losers’ https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/55953





Lindsey Graham - NOT ONE DIME to any Country, Including Israel, Until we Fix our Own Border https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65191





Someone call an ambulance! Vivek slaughtered Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis 🤣😂😂😂 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65173

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3uwgc7-11.10.23-gov-workers-exposed-epstein-flight-logs-small-town-victory-vivek-t.html



