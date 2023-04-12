BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Fundamental Problem with Money Market Funds
What is happening
What is happening
103 views • 04/12/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


ITM TRADING, INC.
Apr 11, 2023 #nwo #gold #economy
Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth during these uncertain times? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN4112023&month=2023-04

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 🗣 In this video, Lynette Zang, discusses the ongoing transition from the old economic system to a new world order. She talks about the risks of investing in money market funds, which may not be as safe as people think. She also urges you to prepare for a potential economic reset by ensuring you have Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Wealth Preservation, Community, and Shelter. Join Lynette as she shares the importance of holding physical gold and silver as a means of retaining personal freedoms and choices during times of economic uncertainty. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Interest Rates

1:41New World Order

3:49 Money Market Funds

10:22 Swing Factor

19:01 Collateral & Financial Plumbing

21:30 Palantir Buys $50 Million in Gold

23:51 The Thrivers Community

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-f... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS  Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #nwo #gold #economy

Keywords
foodrussiausenergyeconomychinanwogoldwatersilverukrainecrisisbail outitm trading inccbdcmoney market funds
