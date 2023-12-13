Israel Gaza War Congress Dec5th University Presidents Testify on College Campus Antisemitism, Part 2
CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?532147-101/university-presidents-testify-college-campus-antisemitism-part-2
December 5, 2023 | Part Of Lawmakers Grill University Leaders on College Campus Antisemitism
University Presidents Testify on College Campus Antisemitism, Part 2
The presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) testified on combating antisemitism on college campuses at a public hearing before the House Education and Workforce Committee. They were questioned on free speech versus inciting violence, student conduct, and university funding. During the hearing, the House voted on and passed legislation condemning antisemitism. In this portion, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) grilled the presidents on their universities' responses to antisemitism. Four days after this hearing, the President and Board Chair of the University of Pennsylvania resigned.
